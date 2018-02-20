Craving furniture that could stand up to the salty environment of her seaside home in Florida, Florence Knoll called on Richard Schultz to create "a decent set of outdoor furniture made out of materials that won’t rust or corrode." That was in 1962, and Schultz spent the next four years designing his refined 1966 Collection, originally known as the Knoll Leisure Collection. At a time when most outdoor furniture was stamped out of metal with backrests shaped like bouquets of flowers, the 1966 Collection brought the clean lines and balanced proportions of indoor modern furniture to outdoor living. In the years since its debut, the collection has been re-engineered to take advantage of modern materials like polyester powder-coated finishes. In creating the 1966 Collection, Schultz satisfied Florence Knoll’s request for outdoor furniture that lasts, and many of the sets purchased 50 years ago are still being enjoyed today. The 1966 Collection is included in the permanent collection at MoMA. This is the authentic 1966 Dining Table by Knoll. Made in U.S.A.



Photo courtesy of Knoll