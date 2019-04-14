In 1962, Florence Knoll asked designer Richard Schultz to create a collection of furniture that could withstand the outdoors. The result was the "1966 Collection" which became an instant classic. This furniture series revolutionized outdoor furniture with a clean, fresh look that remains fully relevant today. Richard Schultz outdoor furniture emphasizes exceptional durability. All furniture has been re-engineered to incorporate the best modern materials, including Teflon thread, powder coat paints and stainless steel.



The 1966 Collection® Bar Chair can be customized with strap, mesh seating and frame color options. Features vinyl straps (select from 6 colors) with woven polyester mesh seating (select from 6 colors). The cast and extruded aluminum frame is finished in a weather resistant polyester powder coat (select from 13 colors). Optional custom covers and upholstered seat/back padding are available and sold separately.

Photo courtesy of Knoll