Made from 111 recycled plastic Coke® bottles, this chair is the result of a special collaboration between Emeco and Coca-Cola®. It took four years of research, design and testing to create it, the production of which keeps three million plastic bottles out of landfills every year. The 111 Navy Chair (2010) not only celebrates the iconic form of the aluminum 1006 Navy® Chair designed in 1944 but also adds a pop (pun intended) of color. One of the few plastic chairs to be built with leg stretchers, this chair will stand up to frequent use. Red, white and flint are suitable for outdoor use. This is the authentic 111 Navy Chair by Emeco. Made in U.S.A.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach