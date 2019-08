The 11+ Bottle Humidifier Mini is a portable USB connected humidifier that is perfect for your apartment or workplace. The humidifier is easy to clean, and does not easily attract mold, which is a concerning issue for larger humidifiers. In addition, the bottle portion is shatterproof, and easily fit within a suitcase or backpack for traveling. The mist from the humidifier is beneficial for those with dry skin and congestion.