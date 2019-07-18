That's a wrap.

The only thing we're dreaming of this summer (apart from lazy hazy days at the beach, of course)? These super-soft, 100% cotton towels. Thanks to their lightweight construct, they're real speedsters when it comes to drying making them just the thing you want to have stacks of for pool trips, canoeing adventures, and seaside picnics. But honestly, they're so cute you might as well use them for everyday. These two striped color palettes aren't just fun and splashy either, they're ethically woven in partnership with weavers in Nahualá, Guatemala and are all completely one-of-a-kind.

Photo Courtesy of Food52