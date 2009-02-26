Sign In
San Juan, PR
After three rainless weeks a welcome tropical shower blew into San Juan, Puerto Rico, one afternoon last May, awakening Casa...
IM Pei: Building China Modern
For those of you, like me, who missed out on Wednesday's broadcast premiere of the wonderful IM Pei: Building China Modern,...
Before & After: An Enterprising Couple Revive a Dated Midcentury in the Hollywood Hills
After purchasing a 1960s fixer-upper in one of L.A.’s most prestigious neighborhoods, Rebecca and Jared Raskind rolled up their...
Top 5 Homes of the Week With Exemplary Offices
Working hard or hardly working? These sleek homes from the Dwell community get the job done with envy-inducing home offices.
On the Ground in New Orleans
In keeping with today's impromptu New Orleans theme, Luke Weldon Perry's blog, The Incremental House, is featuring a...
Composite Index
Corporate high-flyers and admitted neat freaks Bruce Thatcher and Kirsty Leighton couldn’t handle the chaos anymore.
Dwell Behind the Scenes at Dwell on Design 2013
Ever wondered how a project gets into the pages of Dwell? Or how a Dwell layout is created? Get the inside info straight from the...
15 Summer Essentials Inspired by the Beauty and Resiliency of Puerto Rico
Huckberry’s new summer catalog celebrates the generosity and strength of Puerto Rico’s residents.
Our Scandinavian Style Dreams Come True in This Brooklyn Town House
Hailing from Denmark and India, a husband and wife cultivate a collective heritage at their renovated, almost-passive Brooklyn...
Friday Finds 05.04.12
Editor Real Talk, a Ryan Gosling–like meme featuring econospeak, a young design company out of New Zealand, and more in this...
Cultivating Good Taste
Grown, harvested, prepped, and cooked all in the same place, farm-to-table fare is coming to a city near you.
This Home's Style Is 'Psychedelic Grandma,' and It Works
h
Hunker
Dave Brown of Holiday Matinee
Dave Brown founded Holiday Matinee after agreeing to be the publicist for his friends in Jimmy Eat World--without even known what...
iQ Test
A leisurely test drive of the 2012 Scion iQ—the moniker being the brand’s clear shot at the Smart Car—proved its absolute...
The Editor Is In: 7 Tips for Pitching Stories to Dwell
A perennial highlight of Dwell on Design are our professional consultations—a chance to sit down with licensed architects,...
How to Pitch: Advice from Design Editors
Okay, so you've completed your brilliant home renovation.
Utopia Is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Game at the London Design Biennale
An exhibition at the Polish Pavilion explores the thin line between paradise and dystopia.
Friday Finds 11.06.2009
Friday arrives again! This week the Dwell staff shares their favorite links of late, featuring everything from a chair-related...
A Week at the Airport: Part II
Earlier this week I had a go at the first half of Alain de Botton's new book A Week at the Airport, where he reports on a week...
Park Place
Tucked away on the edge of a nature preserve, a customized home breaks the prefab mold.