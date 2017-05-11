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All Photos/windows/window type : skylight/furniture : bed

Windows Skylight Window Type Bed Design Photos and Ideas

Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.