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All Photos/windows/window type : skylight/floors : light hardwood

Windows Skylight Window Type Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A walkable glass skylight filters light to the second floor.
A skylight in the ceiling floods the house’s double-height wood trellis bridge with plenty of natural light.
A lofted sleeping space furnished with a king size Design Within Reach American Modern bed was made possible when the architects raised the ceiling to create a triangular skylight. The move carved out enough headroom to make the second-floor space usable, while still keeping the cottage in compliance with strict local zoning rules for “accessory” buildings.