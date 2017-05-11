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All Photos/windows/tread : wood

Windows Wood Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The Charm Townhouse - For the love of stairs
The Charm Townhouse - Privacy is ensured without blocking natural light thanks to acid extra clear glass
This compact London apartment by architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester and joiner Roger Hynam has a fully retractable mechanical skylight that opens and closes automatically when its sensors detect rain or excessive wind.
Smith designed the custom cabinets, which were fashioned from medium-density fiberboard with a white lacquer finish. There are three drawer heights. "The faces are consistent but some, when you open them up, are triple-height," Smith says. "So that helps with things that are really large, like sleeping bags or camping stuff or whatever. They're three feet deep, so it goes into the knee wall, which is really handy. So you get lots and lots of storage."