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All Photos/windows/railing : glass/window type : skylight

Windows Glass Railing Skylight Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

This compact London apartment by architects Silvia Ullmayer and Allan Sylvester and joiner Roger Hynam has a fully retractable mechanical skylight that opens and closes automatically when its sensors detect rain or excessive wind.