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All Photos/windows/lighting : ceiling/sinks : undermount

Windows Ceiling Lighting Undermount Sinks Design Photos and Ideas

A tall, slender window in front of the sink creates a built in light well, allowing daylight to reflect further inward.
Custom Master Bath Vanity
Open Kitchen & New Vaulted Ceiling
Open Kitchen & New Vaulted Ceiling