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All Photos/windows/furniture : shelves/furniture : desk

Windows Shelves Desk Design Photos and Ideas

Minimizing both financial and economic waste, the SHED is a flexible dwelling that takes only one day to build or deconstruct. After it is deconstructed, it can be rebuilt in other buildings, filling derelict structures that would remain otherwise vacant. Composed of OSB, lamb’s wool insulation, and recycled polyester, the design is affordable and sustainable.
View of book loft mezzanine with views to the east