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All Photos/storage/tread : wood/storage type : under stairs

Storage Wood Tread Under Stairs Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The net seat uses an extension of the handrail as a frame and hangs above the studio, creating an unusual reading perch. Extra storage is built into the stairs, where CDs, movies, and blankets are kept. Jersey City, New Jersey Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Stairs / Under stairs Closet