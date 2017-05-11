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All Photos/storage/storage type : shelves/lighting : pendant

Storage Shelves Storage Type Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Shelving
The interior nods to its host structure’s heritage with some walls and the ceiling clad in reclaimed oak from a Kentucky farmhouse. Custom pendants by Mickus Projects hang above a Curzon table from Modloft.