Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/storage/storage type : shelves/fireplace : wood burning

Storage Shelves Storage Type Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

Artist Lauren Ewing designed a stylish but subtle home in her native Indiana, using Canadian maple for the hallway and living-room floors, giving them a bright, clean look. A built-in shelving system borders the hearth, creating functional and decorative storage spaces for firewood collected on-site.