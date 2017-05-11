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All Photos/storage/sinks : wall mount/storage type : shelves

Storage Wall Mount Sinks Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

To stay within the budget, the designers decided to forgo natural stone in the bathrooms in lieu of simple vitrified tile. The bathroom isn't without its luxuries, however, as evidenced by the heated towel rail from Hydrotherm.