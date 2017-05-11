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All Photos/storage/furniture : table/floors : dark hardwood

Storage Table Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The interior nods to its host structure’s heritage with some walls and the ceiling clad in reclaimed oak from a Kentucky farmhouse. Custom pendants by Mickus Projects hang above a Curzon table from Modloft.