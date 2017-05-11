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All Photos/storage/furniture : sofa/storage type : shelves

Storage Sofa Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

Loft B tenants Melissa and Keith Bishop downsized from a 3,000 square foot space to a cozy 720 square foot loft. "We downsized our lives," Melissa says. "We streamlined."