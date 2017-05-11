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All Photos/storage/floors : dark hardwood/storage type : shelves

Storage Dark Hardwood Floors Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

The interior nods to its host structure’s heritage with some walls and the ceiling clad in reclaimed oak from a Kentucky farmhouse. Custom pendants by Mickus Projects hang above a Curzon table from Modloft.