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All Photos/storage/floors : cork/storage type : shelves

Storage Cork Floors Shelves Storage Type Design Photos and Ideas

An Alekos Fassianos lithograph and soft blue niches offset the wood paneling. An IC lamp by Michael Anastassiades hangs in the hallway. - Chicago, Illinois Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017