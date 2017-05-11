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All Photos/staircase/window type : skylight/tread : wood

Staircase Skylight Window Type Wood Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The architects added a small circular skylight to serve as a vertical focal point in the center of the fifth floor. The quarter-sawn white oak risers produce a beautiful rippled grain highlighted by the abundant natural light.