Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/staircase/window type : casement/fences, walls : vertical

Staircase Casement Window Type Vertical Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.