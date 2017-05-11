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All Photos/staircase/tread : wood/floors : light hardwood

Staircase Wood Tread Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Littlehampton Welding made the steel staircase on the third floor.
The spirit of retain and re-use guided the design behind the conversion, and was applied to all aspects of the project.