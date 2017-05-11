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All Photos/staircase/room type : detached garage/window type : casement

Staircase Detached Garage Casement Window Type Design Photos and Ideas

Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD