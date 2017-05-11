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All Photos/staircase/railing : wood/tread : stone

Staircase Wood Railing Stone Tread Design Photos and Ideas

Each floor now benefits from the natural light brought in by the atrium.
The interior openings frame composed sightlines of the sculptural internal staircase.
A timber-and-stone clad staircase divides the master bedroom wing from the living space, which flows from the open south-facing deck.
Brass accents at the stairway and in a custom display unit.
The stair tower is 10 feet wide by 30 feet tall.
The stair treads are structural steel clad in stone over a steel plate stringer created by West Edge Metals.
The midcentury light fixtures blend well with the original slate floors and woodwork.
The Lofthaven tree house by ArtisTree