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All Photos/staircase/railing : wood/tread : concrete

Staircase Wood Railing Concrete Tread Design Photos and Ideas

stairway
“The clients just loved board-formed concrete,” says architect Fraser Mudge. “That started the thought process for the rest of the house in relation to materials.”
The concrete stairwell leads from the ground floor up to the front door and a sliding partition that opens to two more bedrooms and another living space with a kitchenette. The library/study and living room spaces are separated by several stairs to create connected yet separate living spaces.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
Natural light pours into the stairwell.
A staircase guides visitors from the home's entry in the rough cement base to the bright and airy residential space.
The staircase was moved to the other side of the room and is now a sculptural focal point, thanks to a striking material change from wood to concrete.
“The concrete then carries on to form a work surface and kitchen countertop,” said Marway.
To save on cost, check-in kiosks made out of butcher blocks—a nod to the nearby Meatpacking District—replace the traditional lobby, while a wood-formed concrete staircase draws guests up to the shared spaces above.
Staircase and the extended passageway
The concrete stairs and burnished concrete floors throughout are complemented with Tasmanian Oak stair treads and balustrade details.
Bruno Munari textile light Falkland for the stairs
common area with wood floor
Concrete and wood stairs
The sleek, renovated kitchen includes a long, almost monastic dining table, a metallic kitchen-bar, and beautiful views. A mix of new and vintage furnishings—including modular beds, a chic bathtub by Agape in the lofted bathroom, and a contemporary fireplace in the living room—complement the dark interior palette and heavy use of wood and stone.