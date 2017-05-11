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All Photos/staircase/railing : wood/railing : metal

Staircase Wood Railing Metal Railing Design Photos and Ideas

A metal balustrade was a simple solution to upgrade the existing stair.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
The mirrored villa rests on 43-foot-high pillars and is accessed via a long wooden staircase.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
The handrail is a 18-millimeter pipe with curved junctions that was all welded on site and fixed to the surrounding walls. "It took some time to set out and position the stair," reveals Joe. "As it is in the original part of the house, there isn't a wall or surface that is truly square and plumb!"
The design intention was to keep the stair as simple and understated as possible. It's crafted from plate steel stringers and blackbutt timber treads. A central steel truss "hovers" between the stair flights and includes blackbutt uprights. A pivoting door beneath the stair opens out to the courtyard.
The archway at the end of the entrance hall was opened up to reflect the original floor plan of the terrace, and now leads directly to the stairs and the living/dining area.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
Vertical wood post act as a screen between circulation and sleeping spaces. An exterior, double-height wall of translucent Rodeca cladding extends along the staircase, leading you to the master bedroom loft.
Inside, wood adds softness, texture, and warmth while allowing light to filter through. At the stair and master bedroom loft above, timber is used as an architectural screening material which provides some partition between spaces.
Architect Catherine Milanese wanted to use a single material—fir plywood—for the stringer, the stairs, and the risers, visually integrating the stairway with the wood box that contains the mezzanine level.
A switchback staircase accommodates a grand piano handed down from Anton’s father.
Clinton Cole, architect, builder, and director at CPlusC Architectural Workshop, gave Welcome to the Jungle House, his family's home in suburban Sydney, the eco-friendly treatment, what with a solar-panel facade, rainwater harvesting, and a rooftop full of fruits and vegetables and a fish pond. Visitors are first ushered into the imposing steel "shroud" entry, facing the timber-clad staircase.
The partial basement holds storage and an entertainment room. A skylight over the stairs floods the area with natural light.
With white oak treads and a steel-and-glass railing, the new staircase is much more elegant.
"I get a lot of personal satisfaction from the stairs and continuous handrail that runs from the rooftop deck to the ground floor," says Adair. "The stairs and this handrail detail took quite some time to perfect before they were made."
Another view of the staircase. The carpet is by Stanton.
Brass accents at the stairway and in a custom display unit.
Much of the metal fabrication work was done by Deters, including the stairs, which combines raw steel with solid black walnut tread.
As the name suggests, the Courtyard House by Atelier SUN is built around a central courtyard. Light wood stairs sprawl out from the center to access all floor levels. The skylight here provides a feeling of airiness and a connection to the outdoors.
Wheeler Kearns Architects used steel to construct the shelving, storage, and stairs leading up to the mezzanine loft in the Residence for Two Collectors. The client’s father was a machinist, so the fabrication of these elements lends a personal touch to the project.
Steps lead down from the kitchen to the living room and dining area. Open shelving keeps the spaces connected but distinct.
Rather than rip out the staircase, they applied a soft and earthy paint palette that syncs with the tones in the existing floors and helps everything to blend.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
Thick slabs of walnut serve as treading on the staircase.
A stairwell leads up to the reconfigured living spaces and principal bedroom on the upper floor.
A floating staircase connects the different levels.
Light filters in from all sides and falls through the home's "canopy" of trees.
The second floor is flooded with light; windows line the common corridor spaces.
Wide-planked white oak wood flooring is echoed in both the wooden dining table and the floating wood treads of the stairs leading to the second floor.
The stair features custom installations by lighting designer Johanna Grawunder. When turned off, the panels appear as mirrors; when on, reflecting LED lights, giving the twisted stair forms an exaggerated “funhouse-like” effect.
The stair’s folded volumes juxtapose solid wood forms with light-filled voids.
The stairs are made of fumed and stained-engineered oak with a solid oak cap. Thanks to its complex geometrically, no level is the same.
Thompson wanted to create "layered and veiled spaces" inside, which was achieved with multiple places to gather in the main corridor. The corridor is open from the second floor down to the basement, and has a combination of skylights and windows for ample light. Paradis MetalWorks supplied the rail and stair stringers.
My favorite photo, the stairs through the over-sized living slider
The largest single piece of steel in the staircase is 17 feet long and 10 feet tall.
Assembled from 5/8” thick plate steel with white oak treads, the staircase took eight months to fabricate, assemble, and paint.
The stair is made up of over 200 individual pieces of steel joined by over 160 concealed bolts in addition to welds.
From the spaces around it, the stair provides a dramatic focal point, revealing itself in curious and contradictory ways.
Depending on the viewpoint, the staircase can appear massive and structural, or light enough to float.
The Lego stair as a growing playground
Stair detail with curios and plants. White oak and steel.
Laboring over every material and line, this project is the result of rigorous design and planning with the clients. With a constant requirement for precision, the joinery and timing of materials throughout the home create clean, harmonic spaces that carry one throughout the home. Celebrating a truth in materials, white walls highlight the wide variety of finishes including clear timber, sandstone, marble, cork, concrete, and steel.
Thanks to the crisp neutral shade, the staircase carries light from floor to floor.
Near the front door, charred oak treads float on a blackened steel stringer to the master suite and on to the roof.
Staircase-VILLA CP
The steel stair treads delicately land atop a white brick base. A brass handrail completes the circulation.
House Ocho
Siegal chose a diagrid structure for the factory-built steel modules; polycarbonate panels create a luminous space beneath the stairs.
The sleek, renovated kitchen includes a long, almost monastic dining table, a metallic kitchen-bar, and beautiful views. A mix of new and vintage furnishings—including modular beds, a chic bathtub by Agape in the lofted bathroom, and a contemporary fireplace in the living room—complement the dark interior palette and heavy use of wood and stone.
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