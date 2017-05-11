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All Photos/staircase/railing : wood/railing : glass

Staircase Wood Railing Glass Railing Design Photos and Ideas

Ménage balanced the historic ornament with modern interventions, like the rebuilt wood staircase and glass handrail.
Sleek black steel encases the wooden stair treads that connect the home's three floors.
High ceilings brings natural light and views into the space.
Stair
Steps lead down from the kitchen to the living room and dining area. Open shelving keeps the spaces connected but distinct.
Entry Stair Volume
Entry Stair
Entry Stair Detail
Duratherm windows paint the black brick wall of the staircase with sunlight.
Dining area, looking toward central stair and entry alcove.
#WalkerWorkshop #interior #indoor #inside #stairs #concrete
Media Room
Open Stringer Staircase
Continuity of exterior and interior materials can be seen in the living room, which is framed by the same Prorez cedar siding as outside. It complements a wood fireplace by Stûv, which is finished with bamboo verde stone and Montauk grey slate.
HillSide House in Mill Valley, California
Stair to Roof
Left to right: Breakfast Nook, feature staircase and Dining Room with views of rear yard to right