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All Photos/staircase/railing : wood/railing : cable

Staircase Wood Railing Cable Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
Two-inch-thick bamboo treads and a bamboo handrail on the stairs lead the way to the second floor.