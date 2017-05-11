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All Photos/staircase/railing : metal/tread : wood

Staircase Metal Railing Wood Tread Design Photos and Ideas

The original yellow pine walls and metal handrail were refinished.
Retaining original features like the staircase and terra-cotta tiles has given the refreshed home a sense of age, says Angela. "It's a nice, grounded feeling.
The gallery includes a built-in bookcase painted in Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hay, which complements the white oak flooring. A sculptural light, chosen in white to match the ceiling and walls, adds visual interests.
ODAMI designed a new railing that picks up a language of curves found throughout the house.
Each inch is accounted for in the 1,916-square-foot home. Cabinets and clever storage for wine are tucked under the stairs.
A lofted sleeping pod offers a bit of privacy and helps maximize space. Beneath it is a zippy yellow bathroom.
An English Sycamore partition wall allows light to spread into the shower room tucked behind it.
In a lightweight counterpoint to the preserved stone columns, the staircase is composed of floating wood tread and handcrafted metal spindles, fabricated by a local blacksmith.
The staircase that accesses the second level features a slim silhouette that preserves ground space for the open-plan first level, where the kitchen, dining, and living areas are located.
A staircase winds up through the center of the house. Its structural spine is made of cross-laminated timber, while the screen that encloses it is made from slats of South African pine. “The timber screen separates the stair from the surrounding space but still allows glimpses through,” says Douglas. “It recalls Japanese screens, especially at night when it lights up like a lantern.”
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
With the new stair orientation, there’s room for closets in the nearby bedroom and at the entry.
The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
“It’s very similar to what you’d see for corn storage,” the homeowner says of the custom designed stairwell screen. On the landing, a long vertical window frames a picturesque view of the property. As a passageway that you would typically walk through quickly, the design details in the stairwell create an experience where you instead stop and linger.
The stairs are hidden behind a core wood block with a high gloss finish for a mirror-like reflection. Fortuitously, there is a window at the top of each run. "They're not perfectly aligned, but they bring light down at every level,
Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated and installed the floating steel and oak stair based on Herrmann’s design which balances geometry with organic rhythms. If Herrmann noticed a repeated pattern when she glanced at it, she played with the spacing until her eye wasn’t drawn to any single spot. “We were excited by the combination of a massive, steel superstructure and a non-repeating baluster pattern,” says Benjamin Cheney, a partner at the Montpelier-based firm. Bocci pendant lights illuminate the stair evenly and look beautiful.
The entry hall is open but inviting. “When you get into the property you can see thru the space, so I didn’t want it to be cluttered,” Bérubé says. The white oak built-ins for coats and shoes are simple and seamless. The Jan Kath rug warms the the poured-in-place concrete floor. The owners acquired the Nicola Hicks bear sculpture at an art fair in Hong Kong from London-based Flowers Gallery.
The home’s two levels used to be connected only by an external staircase. The architects reorganized the floor plan to insert a new indoor stair, which is bordered by a screen of steel cables grounded in stones the couple collected on their beach. The columnar lantern is by Stefan Gulassa, a local artist who made many of the home’s light fixtures.
The mirrored villa rests on 43-foot-high pillars and is accessed via a long wooden staircase.
Underneath vines hanging down from above, a dual-sided entertainment center provides partial separation of the public space. "We designed the dual functioning entertainment/bar fixture to visually separate the living and dining areas while remaining low enough to allow your eye to read the space as one continuous environment," says Melanie.
With the home’s relatively compact footprint and efficient floor plan comprising two bedrooms and two bathrooms over a single living level, smart use of space was critical. "Built-in storage everywhere [is] number one," says Melanie. A pantry and storage drawers are tucked under the stairs.
Mature pothos vines drip over the banister of the loft, cascading down to the first floor. "It’s the first thing people notice," says Melanie.
The brass staircase was one of the costliest elements of the build. "It was worth investing in [because] it contributes to defining the ambiance of the house in its two most important rooms—the living and dining [areas]," Chevalier states.
The stairs that connect the main level to the mezzanine appear to float weightlessly without any visible support.
A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
A wooden ladder leads up to the loft bedroom. A wood-burning stove provides heating.
Curved forms reverberate throughout the property, including this spiral staircase that connects the two floors of the guesthouse.
The exterior massing was the first thing the couple nailed down while details like the stairs took a bit longer. "The challenge is that you realize there’s an infinite amount of detail you can drill down into," says John.
A skylight at the top of the staircase, which winds around a carambola tree, floods the interior with sunlight.
Sunlight interacts with the carambola tree, casting shadows onto the wooden stair treads.
Inspired by the string lights, vintage light fixtures have been repainted and fitted with red fabric cables.
“The house has all the makings of a home, but it’s also an artistic expression and statement,” says Justine.
At the taller end of the 2,575-square-foot house, a second story holds two bedrooms, one of which Justine uses as a music room and office.
The doorframe to one of the roof decks follows the shape of the roofline.
The narrow, steel and-wood staircase maximizes space for the rooms.
The stairwell features mesh, a product actually used in landscaping. "It stretches so we quite liked it because it was agricultural and referenced rural fencing that you see outside. It's almost like chicken wire fencing,
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