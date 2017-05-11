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All Photos/staircase/railing : metal/tread : concrete

Staircase Metal Railing Concrete Tread Design Photos and Ideas

A double-height glass wall looks out onto the home’s courtyard entrance.
At the first floor, a water garden sits in an integrated basin. Folded metal stairs climb above the water’s surface.
The ground-floor bedrooms branch off the entry hall and the steel-and-concrete spiral stair—a focal point and labor of love.
“Finishes are muted but warm and lend a calm, uplifting quality to the home,” explain the architects. “Adornment comes from the use of building materials, as opposed to the application of finishes.”
In the two-story stairwell, steps seem to float in space, thanks to a circular skylight that illuminates the walls. A continuous steel handrail connects the floors.
The pared-back, triple-height hallway, lit from above, acts an internal courtyard.
On the outskirts of the Austrian city of Salzburg, architecture studio Smartvoll transformed a warehouse used to repair tanks during wartime into Panzerhalle—an indoor food market with restaurants and event spaces on the first level, a beauty parlor on the second level, and a fantastical multipurpose apartment on the loft’s upper level.
The cedars slats filter natural light.
The architects used cedar slats to enclose a steel-and-concrete staircase that leads to the master bedroom upstairs.
The stair features a steel balustrade and floating timber treads.
The central stair sits against a three-story mahogany cabinet that houses a powder room, a study, and a multitude of closets.
The staircase, with precast concrete steps, now leads down to the future pool terrace. "We sought to connect the spaces so the family could be relaxed and meander barefoot through the property," says Wittman.
Stairway
A stairway plays with light and form.
Stairs
The use of wood throughout the headquarters instills a lodge-like sense of warmth and comfort.
Upon crossing the threshold, residents and guests enter the home through a contemporary stair-tower, constructed with strategically placed windows and 12-inch-thick cement walls.
The bedrooms at the rear of the building, located in the former fly loft, are accessed off of an existing masonry staircase. The floors are covered in new cement tiles.
“Every part of the house can ‘do’ more than one thing,” explains the design studio. “The stairs are not just a staircase. They are a laundry room, a bathroom, a bookshelf and workplace.”
Poured concrete stairs step down alongside built-in storage.
Although the original interior walls had to be removed to add insulation, Sandy had the new brickwork painted white to match. The kitchen/dining area flows into a sunken lounge, with salvaged tile flooring giving way to concrete.
A staircase leads up to the apartment units.
The staircase branches out to hug both sides of the loft's upper walls.
The loft is illuminated by Molto Luce Spots Turn On 110 lighting.
Smoothed and waxed concrete shapes the interior.
The ceiling is made from wooden planks painted white.
The composition aspires to reflect a timeless space
The composition aspires to reflect a timeless space
Interior staircase
The mezzanine is accessed via an industrial-style concrete staircase.
Concrete and timber meet again on the stairs that lead to the upper level.
The concrete staircase that leads to the basement is illuminated with LED strips.
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
Aranzazu House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos
The original concrete stairwell with metal balustrade
Sleek concrete tread stair meets polished concrete flooring on lower level
Feature stair
When Melbourne-based studio Biasol was tapped to design the interiors of a cafe in Chengdu, the capital of China's Sichuan province, the design firm studied the director's singular aesthetic sense, and The Grand Budapest Hotel in particular. The appropriately named Budapest Cafe unfolded into a fantasy-filled escape—much like Anderson's mythical hotel. Stairs lead to a mezzanine level that provides a view from above, while a decorative staircase leading nowhere is a recurring theme, popping up at the end of the long marble bar, integrated into shelving, and above a faux fireplace.
House in Tokyo is a minimal residence designed by Ako Nagao + miCo for a couple who required a music studio. The site is located between reinforced concrete mid-to-high-rise apartments and an old wooden housing area. The volume needed to be closed and
The views of the fjord are magnificent, both facing the vast open Norwegian ocean as well as looking towards the mountain.
The amphitheater-style seating leads down to the beach area and provides stunning panoramic views of the fjord.
The sleek, renovated kitchen includes a long, almost monastic dining table, a metallic kitchen-bar, and beautiful views. A mix of new and vintage furnishings—including modular beds, a chic bathtub by Agape in the lofted bathroom, and a contemporary fireplace in the living room—complement the dark interior palette and heavy use of wood and stone.
Concrete steps lead from the living room to the upper level.
The enclosed green ramp.
A floating staircase, with distant views into the back garden.