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All Photos/staircase/railing : metal/railing : cable

Staircase Metal Railing Cable Railing Design Photos and Ideas

The staircase presents a sculptural moment and leads fluidly into the open living spaces.
The atrium has an open feel thanks to the metal grating platform, large window along one wall, and staircase with wire banisters.
A new steel staircase with wood tread and a cable railing does not block the outside views. The double-height window systems used at the front and back of the home are glass storefront units from YKK.
If you have an underutilized space in your home (like underneath a staircase), consider turning it into an indoor garden.
A steel bridge connects the upper level master suite (to the left) with the existing bedrooms to the right.
interior stairs with galaxy faux finish wall
Existing wooden stair transformed into a steel/cement plate stair