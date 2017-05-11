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All Photos/staircase/railing : glass/door type : swing

Staircase Glass Railing Swing Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Cantilevered glass balconies overlook the courtyard below while providing waterfront view.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD