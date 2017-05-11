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All Photos/staircase/locations : side yard/locations : front yard

Staircase Side Yard Front Yard Design Photos and Ideas

Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD