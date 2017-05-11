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All Photos/staircase/locations : interior/tread : metal

Staircase Interior Metal Tread Design Photos and Ideas

Staircase: View of Lower Level Family Room The biggest single challenge was in the design and fabrication of the staircase. The stair was required to be both code and child safety compliant. The staircase’s unique features include the co-planar clear-tempered glass-rails and the child-proof open slots under the welded bent steel angles. Supported by a sizable post concealed in the wall behind the stair, stair attachments are made with moment connections. All metalwork on this job, including the stairs and door panels were site fabricated forging a unique hand-crafted industrial product, difficult to shop replicate.
Stair Detail