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All Photos/staircase/landscapes : trees/room type : detached garage

Staircase Trees Detached Garage Design Photos and Ideas

Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD