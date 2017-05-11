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All Photos/staircase/fences, walls : wood

Staircase Wood Fences, Walls Design Photos and Ideas

Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD
Nestled between Frederick Law Olmstead’s Patterson Park and Baltimore’s historic waterfront, Tap House emerges as a typical, unassuming, 16-foot-wide corner rowhouse common to the urban fabric of Baltimore.
Tap House South Facade
Tap House, Canton, Baltimore MD