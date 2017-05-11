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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : sun room/room type : living room

Shed & Studio Sun Room Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

Sunroom with Modernica sofa and folding Wegner chair.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Chairs made from the seats of a Ferrari BB 512 face the tower’s large window, which overlooks the sea