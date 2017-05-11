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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : storage space/room type : living room

Shed & Studio Storage Space Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Beverly Choe was “inspired by the infinite capacities of light” as she transformed a small, dark garage in San Francisco into a bright, skylit studio.
The back half of the pavilion features a deep bench—the perfect space for extra storage, reading, and a pull-out bed.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.