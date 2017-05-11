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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : storage space/room type : den

Shed & Studio Storage Space Den Design Photos and Ideas

The walls of the nest room "are custom-designed panels with a linear stitch pattern (to mimic the groove patterns in some of the millwork) that follow the curvature of the wall," says Thomas. The cozy spot suits many different needs: it can act as dressing room, clothes storage, media room, and extra sleepover space. A custom-made felt curtain allows for privacy or connection as needed.
The Sunwoven workshop.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
Architect William Carpenter, glimpsed in his second-floor design studio, built Lightroom 2.0 to sit unobtrusively among its 1920s neighbors in Decatur.
The studio fireplace is a custom design by OOPEAA, and one of the elements that will allow the house to go off the grid.