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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : living space/room type : living room

Shed & Studio Living Space Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Beverly Choe was “inspired by the infinite capacities of light” as she transformed a small, dark garage in San Francisco into a bright, skylit studio.
Color experimentations in progress downstairs, with the Backdrop colors ‘Shy Boys’ and ‘Kismet.’
At the lower level, the family dog Winston sits on the The Sofa by Floyd in Mist.
This nook was also engineered to function as a mini-singing hall so the grandparents can engage in vocal practice. The rammed-earth wall extends to the bedroom to soundproof this area, and the ceiling was tilted for acoustic purposes. "The narrow space gains a perfect effect of reverberation," says the firm.
The back half of the pavilion features a deep bench—the perfect space for extra storage, reading, and a pull-out bed.
Sunroom with Modernica sofa and folding Wegner chair.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.
The 760sf flex space is large enough for guests and creative endeavors.
In Avalon, Australia, Olaf von Sperl and Cindy Goode Milman designed a she shed for the corner of Milman's backyard with $15,500. As an artist, she sought a space that would work as both a functional studio as well as a place of respite to enjoy the beautiful year-round weather of the area. With a roof of translucent polycarbonate panels topped with a planted green roof, this she shed is one-of-a-kind.
A wicker-and-cream linen sofa and coffee table from Artemano add to a rustic, yet contemporary, interior.
Designed by Stockholm firm Waldemarson Berglund Arkitekter, this prefab artist studio called Ateljé 25 is shaped like a Monopoly house, serves as an artist’s studio and has simple plywood interiors and massive skylights.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.
Chairs made from the seats of a Ferrari BB 512 face the tower’s large window, which overlooks the sea
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Interior of Midden Studio in Scotland.