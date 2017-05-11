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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : living room/room type : family room

Shed & Studio Living Room Family Room Design Photos and Ideas

Color experimentations in progress downstairs, with the Backdrop colors ‘Shy Boys’ and ‘Kismet.’
At the lower level, the family dog Winston sits on the The Sofa by Floyd in Mist.
The back half of the pavilion features a deep bench—the perfect space for extra storage, reading, and a pull-out bed.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The 760sf flex space is large enough for guests and creative endeavors.
Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com
Designed by Stockholm firm Waldemarson Berglund Arkitekter, this prefab artist studio called Ateljé 25 is shaped like a Monopoly house, serves as an artist’s studio and has simple plywood interiors and massive skylights.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Portland, Oregon–based architects Heidi Beebe and Doug Skidmore designed a glass-walled studio to create a focal point in backyard of this Boise, Idaho house, and as a home office for one of the owners.