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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : living room

Shed & Studio Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

The rug is a large jute find from Lowe’s.
Architect Beverly Choe was “inspired by the infinite capacities of light” as she transformed a small, dark garage in San Francisco into a bright, skylit studio.
Color experimentations in progress downstairs, with the Backdrop colors ‘Shy Boys’ and ‘Kismet.’
At the lower level, the family dog Winston sits on the The Sofa by Floyd in Mist.
This nook was also engineered to function as a mini-singing hall so the grandparents can engage in vocal practice. The rammed-earth wall extends to the bedroom to soundproof this area, and the ceiling was tilted for acoustic purposes. "The narrow space gains a perfect effect of reverberation," says the firm.
The back half of the pavilion features a deep bench—the perfect space for extra storage, reading, and a pull-out bed.
Sunroom with Modernica sofa and folding Wegner chair.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
A Schweiss hydraulic aircraft-hangar door connects the cube to the yard.
The multifunctional backyard unit boasts sound-insulated walls, making it ideal for movie nights.
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.
The 760sf flex space is large enough for guests and creative endeavors.
In Avalon, Australia, Olaf von Sperl and Cindy Goode Milman designed a she shed for the corner of Milman's backyard with $15,500. As an artist, she sought a space that would work as both a functional studio as well as a place of respite to enjoy the beautiful year-round weather of the area. With a roof of translucent polycarbonate panels topped with a planted green roof, this she shed is one-of-a-kind.
A wicker-and-cream linen sofa and coffee table from Artemano add to a rustic, yet contemporary, interior.
Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com
Designed by Stockholm firm Waldemarson Berglund Arkitekter, this prefab artist studio called Ateljé 25 is shaped like a Monopoly house, serves as an artist’s studio and has simple plywood interiors and massive skylights.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.
Chairs made from the seats of a Ferrari BB 512 face the tower’s large window, which overlooks the sea
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
The home’s cedar siding is untreated, and its zinc roof will “mellow” over time, according to architect Peter Pfau. Mill Valley, California Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Portland, Oregon–based architects Heidi Beebe and Doug Skidmore designed a glass-walled studio to create a focal point in backyard of this Boise, Idaho house, and as a home office for one of the owners.
Interior of Midden Studio in Scotland.
When a Colorado web designer’s newborn daughter moved into his home office, he relocated to this cool shed made of ruby-red Collins Truwood Siding and corrugated metal, just a few feet from the back door of his house.