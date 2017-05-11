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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : home theater/room type : living room

Shed & Studio Home Theater Living Room Design Photos and Ideas

This nook was also engineered to function as a mini-singing hall so the grandparents can engage in vocal practice. The rammed-earth wall extends to the bedroom to soundproof this area, and the ceiling was tilted for acoustic purposes. "The narrow space gains a perfect effect of reverberation," says the firm.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
A Schweiss hydraulic aircraft-hangar door connects the cube to the yard.
The multifunctional backyard unit boasts sound-insulated walls, making it ideal for movie nights.
The architects dubbed the detached backyard unit the "cube." A staircase with floating tread leads up to a rooftop deck.