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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : family room/room type : sun room

Shed & Studio Family Room Sun Room Design Photos and Ideas

A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
An old unused garage in this San Francisco family home is turned into a “box suffused with light” just a short distance from the main house, where family members can escape to meditate, relax or get creative.