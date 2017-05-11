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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : family room/room type : home theater

Shed & Studio Family Room Home Theater Design Photos and Ideas

The walls of the nest room "are custom-designed panels with a linear stitch pattern (to mimic the groove patterns in some of the millwork) that follow the curvature of the wall," says Thomas. The cozy spot suits many different needs: it can act as dressing room, clothes storage, media room, and extra sleepover space. A custom-made felt curtain allows for privacy or connection as needed.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
The family room becomes a meeting point