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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : den/room type : sun room

Shed & Studio Den Sun Room Design Photos and Ideas

Leaded-glass windows continue into a turret-like sitting area above the home's main entry. The tranquil space is currently staged as a seating area but could also serve as a sunny studio.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
“For me, an idea can come from anywhere,” says Tim, an artist who has an interest in product design, and often incorporates found items into his work. “I really enjoy the challenge of finding an object and responding to it.”
Chairs made from the seats of a Ferrari BB 512 face the tower’s large window, which overlooks the sea
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio. <span style=