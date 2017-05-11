Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/shed & studio/room type : den/room type : family room

Shed & Studio Den Family Room Design Photos and Ideas

The couple has additional living space at the ground level.
The walls of the nest room "are custom-designed panels with a linear stitch pattern (to mimic the groove patterns in some of the millwork) that follow the curvature of the wall," says Thomas. The cozy spot suits many different needs: it can act as dressing room, clothes storage, media room, and extra sleepover space. A custom-made felt curtain allows for privacy or connection as needed.
The room received new sliding doors to access the new exterior deck and get corner sight lines to the meadow, as well as new wood wall coverings and carpet.
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Raw wood, stone, and terra cotta complement the unvarnished plywood.
Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com
The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Portland, Oregon–based architects Heidi Beebe and Doug Skidmore designed a glass-walled studio to create a focal point in backyard of this Boise, Idaho house, and as a home office for one of the owners.