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All Photos/shed & studio/room type : den

Shed & Studio Den Design Photos and Ideas

Architect Linda Taalman and designer-homeowner Kathryn McCullough collaborated to expand the original timber-frame, post-and-beam cabin, which was designed by Kemper Nomland, Jr.
The curved wall is just as pleasing of a detail when experienced on the inside of the writer's studio.
The rug is a large jute find from Lowe’s.
The couple has additional living space at the ground level.
In the den, Vitsoe shelving, a rattan chair by Sika Design, and Hem side tables create a multipurpose space.
The desk window is positioned downwards to frame the field.
The attic has 800-square-feet of bonus space.
The walls of the nest room "are custom-designed panels with a linear stitch pattern (to mimic the groove patterns in some of the millwork) that follow the curvature of the wall," says Thomas. The cozy spot suits many different needs: it can act as dressing room, clothes storage, media room, and extra sleepover space. A custom-made felt curtain allows for privacy or connection as needed.
Leaded-glass windows continue into a turret-like sitting area above the home's main entry. The tranquil space is currently staged as a seating area but could also serve as a sunny studio.
The room received new sliding doors to access the new exterior deck and get corner sight lines to the meadow, as well as new wood wall coverings and carpet.
Creighton's music studio is located above the garage.
The Sunwoven workshop.
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
Via Media Residence by Matt Fajkus Architecture | Photo by Leonid Furmansky
A spacious deck and large glass doors allow for seamless indoor/outdoor living.
Raw wood, stone, and terra cotta complement the unvarnished plywood.
A wicker-and-cream linen sofa and coffee table from Artemano add to a rustic, yet contemporary, interior.
X-frame, gray, leather-topped stools from Sunpan Imports are placed in a sunny nook in the bunkie.
The garage, studio and Haven (outdoor porch retreat) are clustered to complete the courtyard, with accent colours providing identity and visual relief.
The house also has a finished basement, which includes a den and laundry room.
Work It “We wanted to open up the back of the house, but there’s nothing to look at,” says Dana. “So we decided to put something in our yard as a focal point, to create our own view.” The architects came up with a glass-walled studio, which Dana uses as her home office. The architects mounted a steel I-beam that spans the yard, with holes drilled at eight-inch intervals for maximum flexibility of use. Right now it’s used for Ikea play equipment, but later they plan to hang a hammock and a movie screen. ikea.com
The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.
Decorative artist Willem Racké worked with Susan Chastain to create this vibrant tangerine lounge. The two main walls of the small room were painted to give the illusion of looking into infinity. A high-gloss, orange lacquer covers the ceiling.
The doors are insulated panels that can be left opened or closed depending on the use of the space.
The office space sits behind a brass-framed glass window, which overlooks the studio. The owners wanted to leave the original stone wall as a relic of the home’s history.
The contractor sourced the brass pole from a fire station in Boston. The surrounding wall is painted in semi-gloss paint in Citrus by Sherwin Williams, a sunny hue the team playfully referred to as Dwell-ow.
By removing internal walls, the couple transformed an additional unit, marketed by Blu Homes as a guest suite or studio, into a gym and home office. “We really liked the idea of the overall design of the model and the ability to tweak it a bit,” says David.
The ceramics studio was formerly a pergola wrapped in chicken wire, used as a dog kennel by the previous owner. Inside the new structure, a vintage Danish chair, found on eBay, provides a modern perch. The windows’ deep mullions double as display shelves.
Architect William Carpenter, glimpsed in his second-floor design studio, built Lightroom 2.0 to sit unobtrusively among its 1920s neighbors in Decatur.
Here Tim tinkers with works-in-progress in his studio space, situated across the courtyard from Nathalie’s.
“For me, an idea can come from anywhere,” says Tim, an artist who has an interest in product design, and often incorporates found items into his work. “I really enjoy the challenge of finding an object and responding to it.”
Chairs made from the seats of a Ferrari BB 512 face the tower’s large window, which overlooks the sea
The studio fireplace is a custom design by OOPEAA, and one of the elements that will allow the house to go off the grid.
Elina works beneath a series of skylights and LED spots from Zumtobel in her studio. <span style=
A custom ladder made of bent steel with oak treads leads to the sleeping loft, while a white oak panel swings opens to reveal an inset window. Longtime collaborator Jeffrey Kramer crafted the home’s wood elements.
Cooper, 11, paddleboards toward an outbuilding that contains a sauna.
Outfitted with Woolrich linens and pillows designed by Jim’s wife, Beth Wheeler, the bed is wall-mounted with a hinge from McMaster Carr, so it can be folded up when not in use.
Opposite Jim’s workstation, the modest interior accommodates a single bunk—Hannah’s preferred reading perch.
While the space is heavily insulated, with strong solar gain, a cast-iron stove from Salamander Stoves provides extra warmth on cool days.
Portland, Oregon–based architects Heidi Beebe and Doug Skidmore designed a glass-walled studio to create a focal point in backyard of this Boise, Idaho house, and as a home office for one of the owners.
This Seattle studio shed that is sited on a plant-filled backyard is used by it’s owners as a place to engage in their diverse passions – painting, sculpture, and gardening and collecting vintage furniture.
When a Colorado web designer’s newborn daughter moved into his home office, he relocated to this cool shed made of ruby-red Collins Truwood Siding and corrugated metal, just a few feet from the back door of his house.