The Globo di Luce pendants in the kitchen are by Roberto Menghi for Fontana Arte.
The metaphors uniting the different facets of the Cenni di Cambiamento housing development in Milan are community and sustainability, so it only follows the mixed-use project would also be a showcase of timber-frame construction.
Di Marmore marble floors and walls clad the master bathroom.
Designtex worked with 3M to develop a line of architectural finishes that provide the look of patterns, woodgrain, leather, faux stone, natural weaves and even brushed metal in a durable adhesive overylay. At left, WG-157 at work in a restaurant commission; at right, WG-1071 is shown in the 3M Center's Executive Dining Room.
Di Vece Arquitectos, Capilla del Lago (2010) Working on a slightly smaller scale, this waterfront, open-air structure in Michoacán, Mexico, boasts supports that function like a cluster of votives at night. Photo courtesy Di Vece Arquitectos
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
Photo via Fondazione La Biennale di Venezia
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
The design team restored the cork floors. The island lights are Sven Middleboe for Nordisk and are original to the house. The counters are Ceppo Di Gre Marble and the door to the restored pantry is painted Tarrytown Green by Benjamin Moore, and given a porthole window with reeded glass.
Solid Patterns marble tables for Luce di Carrara. Photo by Scheltens & Abbenes.
A jewel-toned pile of piastre di oro da spelare.
The cheese cave at Di Bruno Brothers delivers dairy delicacies.
In remodeling a compact Milan apartment, designers Roberto Di Stefano and Alessandro Bongiorni introduced sliding glass doors by Eclisse where a single door once stood to improve connection to the outdoors. In the brightened kitchen, a Comprex cabinet system pairs with Neff appliances. Domenico Mori tiles cover the range hood.
A Di Marmore stone countertop in the child's bathroom.
Sunset pendants by Treviso-based Torremato illuminate a custom table and bench as well as a trio of Eames chairs. Di Stefano and Bongiorno used lighting to structure the open plan: “We put accents on focus points; we didn’t want the light completely spread out,” Di Stefano says.
Ceppo di Gre tiles from ABC Worldwide Stone give the master bath an elegant finish.
Massimo pours the first of several wines created on-site. Among the wines we tasted were Poggio alla Guardia, le Sughere di Rocca di Frassinello, and Rocca di Frassinello, the very first label produced.
A backsplash of hexagonal Carrara marble from Australia's Di Lorenzo Tile offsets the minimalist white cabinetry and countertops in this kitchen styled by Jackie Brown.
The 1956 all-white La Casa di Ucello Bianca, designed by an unkown architect, was carefully restored by its current owners.
Zallinger is located on the ski slopes of the Alpe di Siusi mountain range, and it opens up its restaurant and lounge to visiting skiers.
OneButton chose Definitive Technology’s DI 6.5S models for their superb sound quality and matte-white finish. A Corian grille hides the subwoofer.
Di Ioia and Bédard designed the wrought-iron spiral staircase that leads to the rooftop terrace and sauna as a visual nod to Montreal’s signature outdoor stairways.
Also in La Casa di Ucello Bianca, sunlight from a clerestory reflects off white ceilings to illuminate richly hued furnishings.
The guest bath features Artistic Tile stone mosaic flooring and walls of Ann Sacks Blue Celeste Field tile and Stone Source Luce Di Ceramica Pumpkin tile.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
The Rod XL sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani joins custom nesting tables, also designed by Di Stefano and Bongiorni and fabricated by Motta, in the refreshed living room.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
In the master bath, a dowdy tub was replaced with a standing shower designed by Di Ioia and Bédard and manufactured by Linea P International. The wall and floor tiles are by Ceragres, and the sink, tub, and towel rack are by Aqua Mobilier de Bain.
External area, integrated to the house by balcony common to all rooms, has swimming pool and deck. Casa Di Irena furniture. Deck run by Lovato Marcenaria
The kitchen of the La Casa di Ucello Bianca. As architect Ron Radziner says in the book's forward, Chavkin's color photography captures the light so essential to experiencing the West Coast's desert modernism.
Rio de Janeiro (RUA Arquitetos and MAS Urban Design) Despite the rise of the middle class in Brazil's burgeoning economies, Rio still suffers from a challenging topography of wealth and class, with favelas juxtaposed near high-rises and a growing population looking for more. RUA Arquitetos and MAS Urban Design's proposal for intervention doesn't ignore this instinct for improvement. The groups dreamed up Veranda Products, a line of do-it-yourself construction kits aiming to make sustainable design more compelling. They even half jokingly suggested a telenovela that would showcase the products at work. While the items they designed, such as a hanging garden or add-in balcony, seem like small additions, at a larger scale, the team feels like they could reshape the environment. "Instead of imposing, lets create products that are convincing," says Leonard Striech from MAS Urban Design. "Consider consumer behaviors and think about products that would make life better." The sketch above shows these easy-to-assemble kits at work, such as the Papaya Umbrella, a playful rainwater collection system (seen at bottom left). Favelas suffer from infrastructure problems, according to Pedro Evora of RUA Arquitetos. These Veranda Products are meant to promote better possiblities for urban life. "Any person can download and build these products by themselves," says Evora. "The idea is to promote a space for ideas. Almost a third of the city was built informally, built by the people. This is part of the culture."
Only 10 people live in the crumbling town of Civita di Bagnoregio, Italy. The Italian Villages project aims to revitalize rural ghost towns across the country. To ensure that funds are reinvested in the community, Airbnb does not take a commission on bookings of redeveloped buildings.
"The asymmetrical volume, enveloping form, chiaroscuro effect of the curved corridor, shadows, margins, thresholds, voids, and raw materials allow the unique atmosphere of the place to emerge without concealing the structural logic of the house," says Antonio Di Bacco of Atelier Barda.
